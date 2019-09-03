UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's AfD Says Prepares For Possible Snap General Election By End Of 2019

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:19 AM

Germany's AfD Says Prepares for Possible Snap General Election by End of 2019

The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which came second in elections in the eastern German states of Saxony and Brandenburg past weekend, expects the so-called grand coalition between Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) to break apart by the end of 2019 and is preparing for snap federal elections which will be triggered in that case, the co-chairman of the AfD, Jorg Meuthen, told Sputnik on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which came second in elections in the eastern German states of Saxony and Brandenburg past weekend, expects the so-called grand coalition between Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) to break apart by the end of 2019 and is preparing for snap Federal elections which will be triggered in that case, the co-chairman of the AfD, Jorg Meuthen, told Sputnik on Monday.

"We have a very united management of the AfD and can expect sound democratic debates in our Party-day on November 30-December 1 in Braunschweig, when our 'Vorstand,' our board of management will be replaced. We prepare ourselves for the coming federal election that will come when the present [Grand Coalition] crumbles to pieces, probably before the end of 2019," Meuthen said.

The politician also mentioned the far-right Lega party of Italy to illustrate how a party with a regional appeal can grow into a major one nationally and end up forming a ruling coalition.

"It is true that the traditional parties have until now steadfastly refused to discuss with the AfD on alliances or coalitions at any level. But everything comes in its time," Meuthen said.

On Sunday, Saxony and Brandenburg held elections to their legislatures. In Saxony, the CDU came first with 32.1 percent of the vote but losing 7.3 percentage points since its result in 2014 elections, while AfD came second with 27.5 percent and almost tripled its 2014 result of 9.7 percent. In Brandenburg, the SPD came first with 26.2 percent (31.9 percent in 2014), while AfD again came second with 23.5 percent (12.1 percent in 2014).

Related Topics

Election Vote German Germany Braunschweig Italy Angela Merkel November Democrats Sunday 2019 Christian

Recent Stories

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

1 hour ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

2 hours ago

US Does Everything to Prevent Creation of Syria Co ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

2 hours ago

Senate Body directs to allot houses at Ministers' ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.