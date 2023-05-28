MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Support for the German hard-right AfD party has surged to its five-year high on the back of voters' growing disillusionment with the Greens, a poll published by the Bild's Sunday edition shows.

EU-skeptical AfD gained 1% to poll at 18% in the Insa survey, conducted from May 22-26, while the Greens lost 1% to land on 13% in what is their lowest score in five years.

The same poll showed that the number of respondents who said they would never vote for AfD dropped from 60% in December to 53.9%.

"The number of eligible voters who are categorically opposed to AfD has decreased markedly.

The social climate has changed in AfD's favor," Insa head Hermann Binkert said.

The Greens, a junior partner in the three-party governing coalition of Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, have been having it rough since their economy minister, Robert Habeck, was accused of cronyism.

The Insa poll of 1,207 eligible voters showed the opposition conservative CDU/CSU bloc on top with 28%, followed by Social Democrats with 20% and their business-friendly coalition partner, the Free Democrats, with 9%.