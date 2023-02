(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Germany has provided Ukraine with over 14 billion Euros ($14.8 billion) in aid of various sorts over the past year, including humanitarian and military assistance as well as direct payments, the German government said on Friday.

"Germany's position is clear we will support Ukraine 'as long as necessary' as Chancellor Olaf Scholz said. Since... February 24, 2022, Germany has provided Ukraine with assistance with a total worth of over 14 billion euros as humanitarian help, direct financial aid or in form of weapons," a statement read.

The West has been providing financial, military, humanitarian and other forms of assistance to Kiev since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine a year ago.

As part of the military aid, Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns. In late January, Germany committed to sending 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Kiev, with other states announcing similar steps or promising to chip in.