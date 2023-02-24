UrduPoint.com

Germany's Aid To Ukraine Since Start Of Conflict Exceeds $15Bln - Gov't

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Germany's Aid to Ukraine Since Start of Conflict Exceeds $15Bln - Gov't

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Germany has provided Ukraine with over 14 billion Euros ($14.8 billion) in aid of various sorts over the past year, including humanitarian and military assistance as well as direct payments, the German government said on Friday.

"Germany's position is clear ” we will support Ukraine 'as long as necessary' as Chancellor Olaf Scholz said. Since... February 24, 2022, Germany has provided Ukraine with assistance with a total worth of over 14 billion euros as humanitarian help, direct financial aid or in form of weapons," a statement read.

The West has been providing financial, military, humanitarian and other forms of assistance to Kiev since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine a year ago.

As part of the military aid, Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns. In late January, Germany committed to sending 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Kiev, with other states announcing similar steps or promising to chip in.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Germany Kiev January February Government Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah wraps up â€˜Paper One Showâ€™ ..

Expo Centre Sharjah wraps up â€˜Paper One Showâ€™ on high note, 60% more partici ..

20 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid amends Decree on eLicensing, e ..

Mohammed bin Rashid amends Decree on eLicensing, eTicketing System for events

20 minutes ago
 Czech Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

Czech Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

20 minutes ago
 DoH announces winners of Healthcare Research and I ..

DoH announces winners of Healthcare Research and Innovation Grant

35 minutes ago
 realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-lea ..

Realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-leading Fast Charging Technology

2 hours ago
 EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#0 ..

EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#039; to develop immersive VR tr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.