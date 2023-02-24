(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Germany has provided Ukraine with over 14 billion Euros ($14.8 billion) in aid of various sorts over the past year, including humanitarian and military assistance as well as direct payments, the German government said on Friday.

"Germany's position is clear ” we will support Ukraine 'as long as necessary' as Chancellor Olaf Scholz said. Since... February 24, 2022, Germany has provided Ukraine with assistance with a total worth of over 14 billion euros as humanitarian help, direct financial aid or in form of weapons," a statement read.

The West has been providing financial, military, humanitarian and other forms of assistance to Kiev since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine a year ago.

As part of the military aid, Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns. In late January, Germany committed to sending 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Kiev, with other states announcing similar steps or promising to chip in.