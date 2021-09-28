(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, Sept 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :German supermarket giant Aldi said Monday that it plans to create 2,000 jobs in the UK next year, expanding despite supply chain pressures elsewhere in the retail sector.

The new 1.3-billion (1.5-billion-euro, $1.

8-billion) investment will see it open 100 new branches over the next two years, the group said in a statement.

Aldi UK and Ireland, which has enjoyed booming sales during the coronavirus pandemic, has already created 7,000 jobs over the last two years.

The group has also weathered Britain's supply chain crunch as a result of its smaller number of both product ranges and suppliers, it said.

Aldi also improved pay for its own lorry drivers amid an ongoing HGV driver shortage in Britain.