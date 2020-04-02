German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Thursday he was expecting the country's economy to reach its lowest point over the COVID-19 pandemic in May

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Thursday he was expecting the country's economy to reach its lowest point over the COVID-19 pandemic in May.

"We have to expect a serious downturn of the economy growth.

The first two months were good, the economic growth continued in January, the numbers were positive in February. But the crisis was first seen in March, it could really be seen in April, and in May we could reach the peak [of the downturn]," the minister said.