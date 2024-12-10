ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The annual inflation rate was at 2.2% in November in Germany, the Federal statistical bureau Destatis revealed on Tuesday.

Destatis recalled that the rate stood at 2% in October 2024 after two months below the 2% mark -- 1.6% in September and 1.9% in August.

Inflation in November 2024 was particularly fueled by above-average price increases for services, Destatis noted.

It said: "By contrast, the development of energy prices again had a dampening effect on the inflation rate in November 2024, but the effect was less pronounced than in the previous months."

On a monthly basis, consumer prices were down 0.2% in November 2024.