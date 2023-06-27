Germany's arms exports amounted to 4.6 billion euros ($5 billion) from the beginning of 2023 to June 19, up 12% from the same period in 2022, German news agency dpa reported on Tuesday, citing the economy ministry's response to a request from a Die Linke member of parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Germany's arms exports amounted to 4.6 billion Euros ($5 billion) from the beginning of 2023 to June 19, up 12% from the same period in 2022, German news agency dpa reported on Tuesday, citing the economy ministry's response to a request from a Die Linke member of parliament.

Ukraine became the top recipient of German arms, with export licenses worth 1.18 billion euros, followed by Hungary, which bought 1.03 billion euros worth of German arms, the report said.

In 2022, Germany exported 8.36 billion euros worth of military equipment, comparing with 9.35 billion euros in 2021, which was a record figure in the country's history.

Moscow has condemned foreign military supplies to Ukraine. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.