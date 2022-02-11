(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The recent talks between political advisers of the Normandy Four hosted by Germany were difficult, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday, adding that Berlin intends to continue using this format to move forward in the implementation of Minsk agreements

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The recent talks between political advisers of the Normandy Four hosted by Germany were difficult, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday, adding that Berlin intends to continue using this format to move forward in the implementation of Minsk agreements.

"We had difficult negotiations in Berlin yesterday that lasted more than 10 hours," Baerbock said during a joint press conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman.

The German minister called the situation around Ukraine "extremely tense."

"We, in the Normandy format, together with our French friends, have finally returned to the tracks of negotiations with the Russian and Ukrainian sides and we will continue to use this Normandy format, although it is difficult, to move forward in the Minsk process," Baerbock added.