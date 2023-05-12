UrduPoint.com

Germany's Baerbock Says Sending Weapons To Russia Make Suppliers Part Of Ukraine Conflict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Germany's Baerbock Says Sending Weapons to Russia Make Suppliers Part of Ukraine Conflict

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday that those who supply weapons or military goods to Russia should be regarded as participants in Ukraine conflict despite her previous claims that the West's arms supplies to Kiev do not make it party to the hostilities

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday that those who supply weapons or military goods to Russia should be regarded as participants in Ukraine conflict despite her previous claims that the West's arms supplies to Kiev do not make it party to the hostilities.

The German minister told reporters after an informal EU foreign ministers' meeting that Berlin urged "all countries of the world" not to support Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, "and certainly not through the supply of military goods, since supporting this war with weapons would mean participating in it.

"

At the same time, she noted that Western countries would continue to supply artillery and ammunition to Ukraine.

Baerbock added that the West called on all countries to ensure that military and dual-purpose goods would no longer be supplied to Russia.

Earlier this week, the media reported that the European Commission proposed imposing an exports ban on Chinese, UAE and Iranian companies as they allegedly supply Russia with dual-purpose goods. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen specified that the new package would also focus on countering the circumvention of existing sanctions.

