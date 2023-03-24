TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Germany believes that Georgia belongs to the European Union and will support it every step of the way toward accession, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said during a visit to Tbilisi on Friday.

"Georgia belongs to the EU. We want to walk this road with you," Baerbock told a news conference alongside Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili.

Baerbock delivered the same message during her Thursday trip to North Macedonia, which was granted candidate member status in 2020.

Georgia's prospect of accession was officially recognized in June 2022 when the EU handed it a 12-point reform plan. Other prospective members, such as Turkey, have been waiting in the wings for years.

Baerbock admitted in Tbilisi that it was "not always easy" to follow the steps toward EU accession but said that "our hand is outstretched and the door to the EU candidate status is wide open." She urged Georgia to stop "wasting time" and get straight to implementing the necessary reforms.