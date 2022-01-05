(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced on Tuesday having held phone conversations with the Polish and French counterparts before her trip to Washington.

The German foreign minister is scheduled to fly to the United States on Wednesday to discuss Russia and Ukraine.

"During a phone conversation, I have assured (Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau) of (Germany's) complete support of the Polish chairmanship at the OSCE. Before my tomorrow visit to the US we have discussed the situation at the Russian-Ukrainian border," Baerbock said on Twitter.

She also tweeted about discussing Ukraine, Iran and Mali with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, as Paris holds presidency of the Council of the EU.

"We, as partners, intend to continue having a close dialogue and act in coordination on those and other issues further on," Baerbock said.

Tensions around Ukraine have been growing stronger during the past several weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.