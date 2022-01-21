(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will join her colleagues at the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on January 24 to discuss the situation in Syria and Libya as well as European security in light of the current tensions around Ukraine, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Minister Baerbock will participate in the EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels. The agenda has four sets of issues, these are a discussion of the situation in Syria, including from the standpoint of the difficult humanitarian situation on the ground, The second is a discussion in the European circle of the situation in Libya in light of the postponed elections," German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said during a briefing.

The official went on to say that the item on the agenda will be a discussion about European security related to "the present tensions between Russia and Ukraine and multiple talks that are currently underway." The last item is dedicated to "pressing issues," such as developments in Mali and Sudan.

The German foreign minister is also planning to make a statement for the media ahead of the council, according to Sasse.

Tensions around Ukraine intensified over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, stating repeatedly that it has no intentions of attacking anyone.