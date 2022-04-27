German chemicals giant BASF said on Wednesday it would wind down most of its operations in Russia and Belarus by the beginning of July in light of the conflict in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) German chemicals giant BASF said on Wednesday it would wind down most of its operations in Russia and Belarus by the beginning of July in light of the conflict in Ukraine.

"As announced on March 3, 2022, BASF has not conducted new business in Russia and Belarus ...

The board of Executive Directors of BASF SE has now decided to also wind down the company's remaining business activities in Russia and Belarus by the beginning of July 2022," a statement read.

The company, which makes crop protection products, said it would exempt its business to support food production "as the war risks triggering a global food crisis."

BASF will continue supporting its 684 employees in Russia and in Belarus until the end of 2022. Both countries accounted for 1% of the multinational group's total sales last year.