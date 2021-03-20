(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The German state of Bavaria may produce Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik, the head of the state, minister president Markus Söder told FAZ newspaper in an interview published Saturday.

"We must think more freely, generally speaking.

This means authorizing Russian vaccine Sputnik V as soon as possible if it complies with the requirements," the minister president told the newspaper.

The Bavarian Health Ministry reportedly said Friday that R-Pharm company, which produces Sputnik V, was investing more than 30 million Euros in the expansion of a production facility in the Bavarian town of Illertissen.