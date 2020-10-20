UrduPoint.com
Germany's Bavaria Nearly Locks Down District Again Due To Resurgence Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:06 PM

Germany's Bavaria Nearly Locks Down District Again Due to Resurgence of COVID-19

Authorities in the Berchtesgadener Land region of Germany's southern state of Bavaria imposed on Tuesday a new set of strict coronavirus restrictions similar to a lockdown amid a sharp resurgence of COVID-19 cases

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Authorities in the Berchtesgadener Land region of Germany's southern state of Bavaria imposed on Tuesday a new set of strict coronavirus restrictions similar to a lockdown amid a sharp resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The restrictions entered into force at 2 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT) and will be in place for two weeks.

The district authorities say that restrictions are needed to avoid a full lockdown, but when Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soder announced the new measures the day before, he described them as "corresponding to a lockdown."

"Physical contact must be reduced to a minimum," the Berchtesgadener Land authorities said in the order.

Among other restrictions is a stay-home order, which excludes leaving for "essential reasons," such as going to work, shopping for groceries, getting medical assistance, walking children and pets, visiting family and attending family events.

Citizens may go outside for sports activities, but only if they are alone.

Furthermore, schools, museums, theaters, gyms, movie theaters and other public places will be closed. Church services will be possible if all protective measures are followed. food businesses can only work for deliveries or take away services, but only until the 8 p.m. curfew begins.

A fine of up to 25,000 Euros ($30,000) could be imposed if the regulations are violated.

Berchtesgadener Land is the first area in Germany to go back into a lockdown-like state since April. The resurgence of new cases in cities and districts across Germany from September-October has reached a point requiring a return of strict control measures.

