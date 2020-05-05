(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Authorities in the southern German state of Bavaria, which was one of the hardest hit regions by the coronavirus outbreak, will allow tourist trips starting from May 30 under a plan to gradually ease restrictive measures introduced over the pandemic, Governor Markus Soeder said on Tuesday

"By ... May 30, we will allow hotels and tourism sector to operate, but not saunas, recreation facilities and swimming pools," Soeder said at a press conference, adding that camping sites will be reopened.

The relaxation of restrictions concerns only domestic tourism, as trips abroad are still limited by the German Foreign Ministry. These restrictions have been extended until mid-June.

According to the governor, residents still need to keep distance while in public places, and gatherings of three and more people are still banned.

However, people are now allowed to visit relatives, the rules for visiting retirement homes are simplified. In addition, on Wednesday, playgrounds will open.

Soeder also said that schools would resume operations step-by-step starting on May 11. By the end of May, school attendance is expected recover to 50 percent. A similar approach is applied to kindergartens, which will begin to operate from May 11.

Bavaria has recorded a third of all Germany's coronavirus cases over 43,000 infections. The region initially introduced the most stringent control measures, including curfews in individual municipalities, and started relaxing restrictions later than other German regions.