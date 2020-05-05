UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Bavaria To Allow Domestic Tourist Trips Starting May 30 - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 07:23 PM

Germany's Bavaria to Allow Domestic Tourist Trips Starting May 30 - Governor

Authorities in the southern German state of Bavaria, which was one of the hardest hit regions by the coronavirus outbreak, will allow tourist trips starting from May 30 under a plan to gradually ease restrictive measures introduced over the pandemic, Governor Markus Soeder said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Authorities in the southern German state of Bavaria, which was one of the hardest hit regions by the coronavirus outbreak, will allow tourist trips starting from May 30 under a plan to gradually ease restrictive measures introduced over the pandemic, Governor Markus Soeder said on Tuesday.

"By ... May 30, we will allow hotels and tourism sector to operate, but not saunas, recreation facilities and swimming pools," Soeder said at a press conference, adding that camping sites will be reopened.

The relaxation of restrictions concerns only domestic tourism, as trips abroad are still limited by the German Foreign Ministry. These restrictions have been extended until mid-June.

According to the governor, residents still need to keep distance while in public places, and gatherings of three and more people are still banned.

However, people are now allowed to visit relatives, the rules for visiting retirement homes are simplified. In addition, on Wednesday, playgrounds will open.

Soeder also said that schools would resume operations step-by-step starting on May 11. By the end of May, school attendance is expected recover to 50 percent. A similar approach is applied to kindergartens, which will begin to operate from May 11.

Bavaria has recorded a third of all Germany's coronavirus cases over 43,000 infections. The region initially introduced the most stringent control measures, including curfews in individual municipalities, and started relaxing restrictions later than other German regions.

Related Topics

Governor German Visit Germany May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

76% of participants in Sharjah health survey say p ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai authorities intensify precautionary measures ..

55 minutes ago

Ex-Ambassador in Damascus, Moscow Appointed as Gre ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner inspects auction at fruits, ve ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy commissioner highlights need of virus testi ..

2 minutes ago

AJK reports 5 more COVID - 19 cases

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.