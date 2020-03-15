MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Voters in the southern German state of Bavaria will go to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots in the first round of municipal elections despite fears over the spreading coronavirus.

The region has recorded 681 cases of infection and one death as of Saturday, more than a fifth of the total infection tally, according to the Robert Koch Institute for disease control.

Germans will be electing mayors, city, communal and county councilors ” a total of 39,500 mandates will be filled for the next six years. The second round of voting is set for March 29.

The Christian Social Union, the sister party of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, will try to regain the ground it has been losing to rivals on left and right of the center, the Greens and the anti-immigration AfD.