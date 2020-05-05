UrduPoint.com
Germany's Biggest State To Reopen Restaurants From May 18: Bavarian Premier

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:53 PM

Germany's biggest state to reopen restaurants from May 18: Bavarian premier

Germany's biggest state Bavaria will allow restaurants to reopen from May 18, the state premier said Tuesday, after a shutdown to halt transmission of the novel coronavirus that has crippled the economy

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Germany's biggest state Bavaria will allow restaurants to reopen from May 18, the state premier said Tuesday, after a shutdown to halt transmission of the novel coronavirus that has crippled the economy.

In the progressive plan to restart the gastronomy sector, Markus Soeder said restaurants will first be allowed to offer outdoor dining from May 18, before extending the opening to indoor dining a week later.

