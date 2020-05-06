UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Biggest State To Reopen Restaurants, Hotels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 01:04 AM

Germany's biggest state to reopen restaurants, hotels

Germany's biggest state Bavaria will allow restaurants to reopen from May 18, the state premier said Tuesday, after the shutdown to limit transmission of the novel coronavirus that crippled the economy

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Germany's biggest state Bavaria will allow restaurants to reopen from May 18, the state premier said Tuesday, after the shutdown to limit transmission of the novel coronavirus that crippled the economy.

In the progressive plan to restart the gastronomy and hospitality sectors, Markus Soeder said restaurants would first be allowed to offer outdoor dining from May 18, before extending the opening to indoor dining a week later.

Hotels would also be allowed to welcome guests again from May 30, in time for the Pentecost holiday long weekend.

"The time has come for a cautious reopening," said Soeder, pointing to the "success" in containing the spread of the virus.

Pressure has been growing on Chancellor Angela Merkel to ease stay-at-home measures that have sunk the economy into a deep recession.

While shops have reopened over the last weeks, critics have complained that the pace of easing was too slow with many sectors still locked down.

On the eve of a key meeting between Merkel and leaders of Germany's 16 states, several regions have preempted the talks by announcing plans to relax the curbs.

Eastern state Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania will allow restaurants to reopen from Saturday and hotels to follow from May 18.

Another eastern state Saxony-Anhalt has meanwhile eased restrictions on keeping gatherings in public to two people unless they are from the same household.

On Saturday, the state's regional government decided to allow up to five people to gather outside.

Germany has been hailed for its success so far in preventing its health services from being overwhelmed.

Authorities began relaxing restrictions after the infection rate fell under 1.0 -- meaning each person is infecting less than one other -- as opposed to each infecting up to five or six people in March.

Related Topics

Germany Same Angela Merkel March May From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Austria committed to delivering an experience like ..

1 hour ago

MA’AN starts delivering food baskets to needy re ..

2 hours ago

UAE conducts 1.3 million coronavirus tests

2 hours ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

2 hours ago

France supports decision to postpone World Expo Du ..

2 hours ago

Oman ends school year, upholds Muscat lockdown

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.