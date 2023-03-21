Ukraine is preparing to launch a counter offensive in May, focusing on the Luhansk People's Republic and Zaporizhzhia region, with the goal to cut off Russia's land connection to Crimea, Germany's Bild newspaper reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed NATO official

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Ukraine is preparing to launch a counter offensive in May, focusing on the Luhansk People's Republic and Zaporizhzhia region, with the goal to cut off Russia's land connection to Crimea, Germany's Bild newspaper reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed NATO official.

According to the NATO source, Russia "fairly" believes that the main Ukrainian offensive will take place in "Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions," Bild reported. The goal of the attack is to "destroy the land bridge to Crimea," the newspaper reported, citing the official.

The NATO official was confident that the weapons the West has been supplying to Kiev will be used in the counteroffensive as early as May, according to Bild.

NATO and other Western countries are currently supplying Ukraine with about 500 tanks and armored personnel carriers, which will be used in the operation, according to the newspaper.

On March 16, the Politico newspaper reported that US officials expected Ukraine to launch a major offensive by May.

In February, the Ukrainian government started negotiations with its allies on the supplies of longer-range missiles and jets, as well as additional ammunition to prepare for an offensive this spring. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms supplies to Kiev and further escalation that could lead to the direct involvement of the US and NATO in the conflict.