Germany's BioNTech Eyes Preparing COVID-19 Vaccine for Approval By End of 2020 - Reports

German biotechnological company BioNTech, which is cooperating with the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in developing a COVID-19 vaccine, expects that it will be ready to seek regulatory approval by the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing the company's CEO, Ugur Sahin

Sahin told the WSJ that several hundred million doses of the vaccine could be produced even before regulatory approval, while by the end of 2021, there could be more than a billion doses of the vaccine.

"I assume that we will only be done with this virus when more than 90% of the global population will get immunity, either through infection or through a vaccine," Sahin told the media.

BioNTech, which is originally a cancer-treatment biotech company, is one of 17 companies in the world that have already launched human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine. The company, based in Germany's city of Mainz, was founded in 2008 by Sahin and his wife, Ozlem Tureci, who are both the children of Turkish immigrants.

