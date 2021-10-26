UrduPoint.com

Germany's BioNTech To Build Africa Vaccine Plant From 2022

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 09:28 PM

Germany's BioNTech to build Africa vaccine plant from 2022

Germany's BioNTech, which developed a coronavirus jab with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, said Tuesday it aims to begin building a vaccine plant in Africa next year

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Germany's BioNTech, which developed a coronavirus jab with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, said Tuesday it aims to begin building a vaccine plant in Africa next year.

The project is expected to address the continent's shortage of Covid-19 vaccines and boost its flagging vaccination drive, with only 5.2 percent of its population fully innoculated, according to the Africa CDC.

BioNTech said it was working with authorities in both Rwanda and Senegal and planned to begin construction "in mid-2022".

The firm "will help in constructing the site for manufacturing and will also provide assistance in capacity building and knowing sharing," Rwanda's Health Minister Daniel Ngamije said, as he signed the deal in Kigali.

The facility will be located in the capital's Special Economic Zone, he added.

The plant will initially have capacity to produce around 50 million vaccine doses per year, the German company said.

