Germany's Birth Rate in 2022 Lowest Since 2013 - Statistical Office

Germany's birth rate was down 8% in 2022 compared to 2021, hitting a historic low for the last nine years, the country's Federal Statistical Office said on Friday

"The total fertility rate in 2022 was down 8% from the previous year, falling to 1.46 children per woman, and therefore at the lowest level since 2013 (1.42 children per woman)," the organization said in a statement.

In 2022, a decline in the birth rate was observed throughout Germany, the statistical office said, adding that this trend was especially visible in Berlin and Brandenburg, where the birth rate fell by almost 10% compared to 2021.

The birth rate in Berlin has been the lowest in the country since 2017 with only 1.25 children per woman, the statement read.

According to the statistical office, developed countries need to have a birth rate of at least 2.1 children per woman to prevent a population decline, not accounting for migration.

The average age at which women give birth to their first child declined insignificantly, the statistical office said. In 2022, it was 30.4 years old, while in 2021, it was 30.5 years old, with their first child's father' average age remaining 33.3 years old, it added.

