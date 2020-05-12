UrduPoint.com
Germany's BNA To Make Final Decisions On Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Before May 24 - Sources

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 04:42 PM

Germany's BNA to Make Final Decisions on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Before May 24 - Sources

The German Federal Network Agency (BNA) intends to make a final decision before May 24 regarding the request of Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2, on whether to absolve the pipeline from the EU Gas Directive, BNA representative Fiete Wulff has told Sputnik

According to a legislative amendment adopted by Brussels, decisions on the exemption of gas pipelines from the scope of the directive must be made before May 24. Nord Stream 2 AG has filed the corresponding application.

According to a legislative amendment adopted by Brussels, decisions on the exemption of gas pipelines from the scope of the directive must be made before May 24. Nord Stream 2 AG has filed the corresponding application.

"The decision will be made public no later than May 24," Wulf said

German business newspaper Handelsblatt reported earlier this month, citing a draft of the regulator's decision, that the waiver will be denied under the directive's requirement that the pipeline in question must be completed before May 2019 for the operator to have ownership rights for its segment located within Germany's territory.

