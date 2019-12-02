The German Bundesrat, which acts as the upper house of parliament, could decide on a bill regulating the application of amendments to the EU Gas Directive in Germany, which affect the Nord Stream 2 project, on December 20, the Bundesrat's press service told Sputnik, adding that the exact date would depend on recommendations by the legislative body's committees

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The German Bundesrat, which acts as the upper house of parliament , could decide on a bill regulating the application of amendments to the EU Gas Directive in Germany , which affect the Nord Stream 2 project, on December 20, the Bundesrat's press service told Sputnik, adding that the exact date would depend on recommendations by the legislative body's committees.

The amended version of the European Commission's Gas Directive went into effect on May 23. The new document stipulates that a third-party nation cannot own both the pipeline and gas imported into the EU market unless the conduit was built before May 23, 2019. However, EU member states have yet to transpose the amendments in their respective legislation.

While the amended directive is unable to halt the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which will run from Russia to Germany, it is capable of delaying or suspending its operation.

"This week, the bill will be reviewed by committees on economy and, possibly, environmental protection," the press service said, adding that if there were no objections from the committees, the bill could be included during the plenary meeting on December 20.

The bill was passed by the German Bundestag on November 13. It stipulates that the amendments not be applied to "the parts of pipelines that are located within the territory of Germany" and are eligible under certain criteria.