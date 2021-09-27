BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The number of lawmakers in Germany's Bundestag will rise from 709 to 735 following the Sunday election, the country's electoral commission said after processing voting results from all the districts.

The Social Democrats (SPD) won 206 seats in the German parliament, while the conservatives' bloc, consisting of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party - the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), will be represented by 196 lawmakers.

The Greens won 118 seats, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) - 92 seats, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party - 83 seats.

The Left (DIE LiNKE) will be represented by 39 lawmakers, although the party failed to make it past the 5 percent threshold.