Open Menu

Germany's Business Sentiment Unchanged In May, Firms 'less Satisfied'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Germany's business sentiment unchanged in May, firms 'less satisfied'

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The business climate index in Germany was unchanged in May at 89.3 points, the Munich-based think-tank Ifo Institute revealed on Monday.

The institute said companies were less satisfied with their current business situation, but their expectations brightened.

"The manufacturing, trade, and construction sectors are recovering, although the service sector took a slight hit.

Germany’s economy is working its way out of the crisis step by step," it added.

On the manufacturing side, the climate improved for the third time in a row, it said, noting that firms were considerably more satisfied with their current business.

"In addition, the outlook for the coming months was less pessimistic than in the previous month. The order backlog continued to decline, however," it added.

The index declined in the services sector while improving in trade and construction sectors, it detailed.

Related Topics

Business Germany May

Recent Stories

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

55 minutes ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

55 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

2 hours ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

2 hours ago
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

5 hours ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

6 hours ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From World