UrduPoint.com

Germany's Capital, Eastern Regions Face Gasoline Shortages, High Fuel Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Germany's capital, eastern regions face gasoline shortages, high fuel prices

Germany's capital Berlin and eastern regions are facing gasoline shortages and high fuel prices, as Russian oil has no longer been flowing to Europe since Jan. 1

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):Germany's capital Berlin and eastern regions are facing gasoline shortages and high fuel prices, as Russian oil has no longer been flowing to Europe since Jan. 1.

The PCK refinery in Schwedt, in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, which was previously supplied exclusively with Russian pipeline oil, is only running at around 50% capacity due to the drop in supply, according to the Business Insider website.

The reduced production is starting to show effects. This is already reflected in the markups on the national average of the gasoline price of the Seefeld gasoline depot, which is located northeast of Berlin.

This had already risen in the first two days of January compared to the previous week from �1.76 ($1.89) per 100 liters to �4.40 per 100 liters.In addition, price information service Argus Media reported that there is already a production shortage of gasoline in the region.

'PCK shareholders have been withholding gasoline since January 2,' according to Argus Media.At the oil company that operates PCK, many employees are even currently working short hours, according to Business Insider.

Larger alternative oil supplies from Poland and Kazakhstan, as announced by the German government, have yet to arrive, the news site adds. Relations between Germany and Russia are strained over the war in Ukraine. Berlin accuses Moscow of war crimes, suspends bilateral cooperation and imposes harsh economic sanctions.

Before the war began in February, Russia supplied nearly 55% of Germany's natural gas and 35% of its oil. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition had decided to completely stop Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 and reduce gas imports to a minimum while reaching agreements with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to import liquefied natural gas.

Related Topics

Shortage Import Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German Company Oil Qatar Germany Berlin Price Poland Kazakhstan United Arab Emirates SITE January February Gas Media From Government

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister

34 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakist ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakistan

34 minutes ago
 Bahrain donkey races draw crowds and condemnation

Bahrain donkey races draw crowds and condemnation

3 minutes ago
 First Multan Sellers Summit held for entrepreneurs ..

First Multan Sellers Summit held for entrepreneurs

14 minutes ago
 Addl IGP South reviews operations against criminal ..

Addl IGP South reviews operations against criminals in katcha area

14 minutes ago
 Tony Ashai visits Lahore Fort, Royal Trail

Tony Ashai visits Lahore Fort, Royal Trail

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.