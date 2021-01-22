UrduPoint.com
Germany's CDU Confirms Laschet's Victory In Leadership Election

Germany's ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU) on Friday confirmed Armin Laschet's victory in the recent leadership election after the North Rhine-Westphalia premier won a postal ballot by a landslide

CDU delegates elected Laschet in a digital vote this past Saturday, although a postal ballot was required by law to uphold the decision.

"In this election, 980 delegates with the right to vote took part. Armin Laschet received 796 valid votes, which corresponds to 83.

35 percent. Therefore. Armin Laschet has been elected as the new chairman of the CDU," Thomas de Maiziere, the chairman of the electoral committee, said at a press briefing.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the German minister of defense, announced her resignation as the leader of the CDU this past February.

Germany's current chancellor, Angela Merkel, gave up the post of CDU leader back in 2018. She is set to stand down as chancellor later this year.

