BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The leadership of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) political party supports Armin Laschet's candidacy to the post of the chancellor, although a final decision is yet to be made, CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak said on Monday.

The election to the Bundestag is scheduled for September 26. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has repeatedly said she will not run for one more term in office. The conservative bloc of the Christian-democratic political alliance of CDU and the Christian Social Union (CSU) may also nominate Markus Soder as the CDU candidate.

"According to the common opinion that we heard today, Armin Laschet embodies all that. We experience so many splits in our society, therefore this integrating force is very much important," Ziemiak said following a meeting of the CDU presidium and the Federal government.

"We have many arguments for going to the elections with Laschet. We did not make a decision today, but we voted for negotiations with the CSU, which Armin Lashet will chair. These will be joint negotiations with Markus Soder so that we can make a single decision and go to the 2021 elections united," Ziemiak added.