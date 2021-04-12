UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's CDU Leadership Supports Laschet As Candidate To Succeed Merkel - Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Germany's CDU Leadership Supports Laschet as Candidate to Succeed Merkel - Secretary

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The leadership of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) political party supports Armin Laschet's candidacy to the post of the chancellor, although a final decision is yet to be made, CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak said on Monday.

The election to the Bundestag is scheduled for September 26. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has repeatedly said she will not run for one more term in office. The conservative bloc of the Christian-democratic political alliance of CDU and the Christian Social Union (CSU) may also nominate Markus Soder as the CDU candidate.

"According to the common opinion that we heard today, Armin Laschet embodies all that. We experience so many splits in our society, therefore this integrating force is very much important," Ziemiak said following a meeting of the CDU presidium and the Federal government.

"We have many arguments for going to the elections with Laschet. We did not make a decision today, but we voted for negotiations with the CSU, which Armin Lashet will chair. These will be joint negotiations with Markus Soder so that we can make a single decision and go to the 2021 elections united," Ziemiak added.

Related Topics

Election German Germany Alliance Angela Merkel May September Christian Post All Government

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza wishes husband 11th wedding anniversar ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan witnesses an increase 26 % in remittances ..

22 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends signing of agreement b ..

27 minutes ago

32,479 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

28 minutes ago

Attorney General calls on PM, briefs on important ..

10 minutes ago

KP Govt to convert Ghari Chandan, Mathani Azakhel ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.