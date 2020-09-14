(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of Germany will hold a party council on December 4 to choose a new leader, the secretary general of the party, Paul Ziemiak, said Monday.

"We discussed the party council fully. It will be held in Stuttgart on the decision of the Federal leadership as an in-person meeting. It will take one day," Ziemiak said.