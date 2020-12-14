(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) said Monday it would hold an online meeting from January 15-16 to elect a new candidate for chancellor.

"The Federal presidium of the CDU decided to hold the first ever digital congress of the CDU from January 15-16, 2021," CDU said on Twitter.

The congress has been rescheduled several times because of the pandemic.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who used to lead CDU, has said she would not run for re-election in 2021. Contenders for nomination now include Friedrich Merz, Armin Laschet, and Norbert Röttgen.