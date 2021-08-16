(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Armin Laschet, who is running to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel in next month's election, called Afghanistan NATO's biggest debacle ever.

"It is the biggest debacle suffered by NATO since its founding, and we are standing before an epochal change," he told reporters in Berlin.

The top Conservative blamed the United States for its speedy withdrawal from the Central Asian country, which he said had its consequences for Germany and Europe.

Laschet said he was shocked by the speed of the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) takeover and warned that the migrant crisis that hit Europe in 2015 should not repeat itself.