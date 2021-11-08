UrduPoint.com

Germany's Chancellor Concerned About Pandemic Amid Rising Incidence - Spokesperson

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel is concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Germany concentrated around some states, the German government's Spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel is concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Germany concentrated around some states, the German government's Spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, said on Monday.

"The chancellor is very concerned about the development of the pandemic, calls on all of us, citizens, the economy and government departments to do what is necessary," Seibert said, adding that Germany has "extremely high numbers of new cases, not everywhere, but regionally."

According to the government's data, since the pandemic began, 4,782,546 people in Germany have been infected with COVID-19, of which 96,558 died. As of November 8, there are 15,513 new cases recorded within 24 hours with 306,000 people currently infected.

