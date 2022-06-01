UrduPoint.com

Germany's Chancellor Pledges Full Financial, Humanitarian, Military Support To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 10:56 PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday pledged to provide Kiev with full financial, humanitarian, and military assistance, including deliveries of arms and ammunition

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday pledged to provide Kiev with full financial, humanitarian, and military assistance, including deliveries of arms and ammunition.

"Ukraine needs and will receive our full support - financial, humanitarian, and military, within which we deliver arms and ammunition," Scholz told a briefing.

On Tuesday, Scholz told a press conference that Greece would also transfer its Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine in exchange for heavy machinery provided by Berlin.

The chancellor noted that he had reached this agreement with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during the meeting in Brussels earlier in the day.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The European Union and other Western countries have since been delivering arms to Ukraine and introducing sanction against Russia.

