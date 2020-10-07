(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The German parliament's Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy has sided with continuing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, including lawmakers representing the government coalition, a source told Sputnik Wednesday.

"Just today we discussed this topic at a meeting of the committee [on Economics Affairs and Energy] in the German Bundestag.

And there lawmakers, including from government parties, supported Nord Stream 2," the source said.

The source added that this indicates that the German government is likely to push ahead and finish the project.

About 100 miles remain of the cross-Baltic Sea pipeline that will link Russian gas sources directly with Germany. The much-maligned project's fate was thrown into uncertainty when Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny fell ill on a domestic flight, which elicited Western accusations that Moscow had carried out a deliberate poisoning.