Germany's concealment of evidence on a bottle with alleged traces of chemicals taken from a hotel in Tomsk proves the political background of the whole affair with Russian blogger Alexey Navalny, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Germany's concealment of evidence on a bottle with alleged traces of chemicals taken from a hotel in Tomsk proves the political background of the whole affair with Russian blogger Alexey Navalny, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The fact that the German side concealed the information about a bottle with alleged traces of highly toxic chemicals, that had been taken by Mr. Navalny's entourage from the hotel room in Tomsk in violation of criminal investigation procedures, and the subsequent unauthorized transportation of this object to Germany, suggests the whole story is politically motivated," the statement says.

According to the ministry, "such evidence is quite questionable from a legal point of view.

"

"In line with this goes an amateur, in terms of chemistry and toxicology, presentation of the evidence in the video footage - all associates of Mr. A.Navalny involved, Bundeswehr representatives and German doctors wear no protective suits, mandatory in such cases," it said.

"There are also questions as to why people around the 'poisoned' Mr. Alexey Navalny in the hotel, at the airport and on the aircraft felt perfectly normal. Logically, they should have been seriously affected, but apparently, in a happy coincidence, that was not the case. Summing up, everywhere on the verge of fantasy amazing things happened," the Russian diplomatic service said.