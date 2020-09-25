UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Concealment Of Evidence Proves Navalny Case Politicized - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 10:36 PM

Germany's Concealment of Evidence Proves Navalny Case Politicized - Moscow

Germany's concealment of evidence on a bottle with alleged traces of chemicals taken from a hotel in Tomsk proves the political background of the whole affair with Russian blogger Alexey Navalny, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Germany's concealment of evidence on a bottle with alleged traces of chemicals taken from a hotel in Tomsk proves the political background of the whole affair with Russian blogger Alexey Navalny, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The fact that the German side concealed the information about a bottle with alleged traces of highly toxic chemicals, that had been taken by Mr. Navalny's entourage from the hotel room in Tomsk in violation of criminal investigation procedures, and the subsequent unauthorized transportation of this object to Germany, suggests the whole story is politically motivated," the statement says.

According to the ministry, "such evidence is quite questionable from a legal point of view.

"

"In line with this goes an amateur, in terms of chemistry and toxicology, presentation of the evidence in the video footage - all associates of Mr. A.Navalny involved, Bundeswehr representatives and German doctors wear no protective suits, mandatory in such cases," it said.

"There are also questions as to why people around the 'poisoned' Mr. Alexey Navalny in the hotel, at the airport and on the aircraft felt perfectly normal. Logically, they should have been seriously affected, but apparently, in a happy coincidence, that was not the case. Summing up, everywhere on the verge of fantasy amazing things happened," the Russian diplomatic service said.

Related Topics

Russia German Hotel Germany Tomsk Criminals All From Airport

Recent Stories

US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland Mulvaney to ..

15 seconds ago

NAB devises COVID-19 prevention strategy

17 seconds ago

Spread of COVID-19 on Verge of Exploding Again in ..

19 seconds ago

Two million virus deaths 'likely' without collecti ..

20 seconds ago

Developments in Libya Give Hope for Peace, Oil Out ..

23 seconds ago

VIS Rating Co. assigns IR to MISIL

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.