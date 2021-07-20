(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Twenty-nine percent of Germans are ready to vote for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its sister Christian Social Union (CSU) in September parliamentary elections, according to a poll commissioned by Bild.

The Green Party is set to come second with 18% of support, findings by sociological company INSA suggest. The Social Democrats are in the third place with 16.5%, followed by the Free Democratic Party with 12%. The right-wing Alternative for Germany party is supported by 11.5%, the Left party - 6%, and another 7% of the votes would have been distributed among other parties if the election is held today.

CDU/CSU candidate Armin Laschet laughing at private joke during speech by the German president on the consequences of the devastating floods has not yet affected the bloc's position in the polling, but the politician's personal rating has suffered a little, INSA chief Hermann Binkert noted.

The study was conducted from July 16-19 among 2,064 respondents, with the margin of error at 2.5 percentage points.

Germany is set to hold a general election on September 26.