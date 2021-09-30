UrduPoint.com

Germany's Conservatives, Liberals To Have First Coalition Talks On October 3 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Germany's Conservatives, Liberals to Have First Coalition Talks on October 3 - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The first negotiation about the possible formation of a new German coalition government will take place on Sunday evening between the conservative bloc of the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) and the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP), the Bild tabloid reported on Thursday, citing sources.

On Wednesday, FDP secretary-general Volker Wissing said that his party had accepted the invitation from the CDU/CSU bloc to hold the negotiation on Saturday, while Sunday was allotted for its meeting for coalition talks with the  Social Democratic Party (SPD).

The Federal legislative elections took place in Germany on September 26. The SPD emerged victorious, showing narrowly better result than the ruling conservative bloc. The Greens and the FDP came in third and fourth, respectively, followed by the far-right Alternative for Germany and the Left. As no party gathered enough vote to form a government single-handedly, a coalition is expected to be formed.

