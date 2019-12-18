UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Construction Industry Investment Up By 17.4 PCT IN 2018

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 08:59 PM

Germany's construction industry investment up by 17.4 PCT IN 2018

Germany's construction industry increased investments in properties, plants and equipment by 17.4 percent year-on-year in 2018, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Wednesday

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Germany's construction industry increased investments in properties, plants and equipment by 17.4 percent year-on-year in 2018, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Wednesday.

According to Destatis, German construction companies with 20 or more employees had invested around 4.7 billion Euros (5.2 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2018.

"The investment volume thus reached its highest level in 24 years," Destatis noted.

In 2018, all sectors of the German construction industry, including buildings, infrastructure and underground construction, recorded a yearly increase of investments, according to Destatis.

The "strongest growth" was recorded in road and rail construction, where investments increased by 36.4 percent to 960 million euros, according to Destatis.

Related Topics

German Road 2018 All Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Promoting tolerance, moderation, openness, coexist ..

60 minutes ago

Govt committed to facilitate poor segment of socie ..

47 seconds ago

Multipronged initiatives required to deal with mil ..

50 seconds ago

Hindu yatrees spend busy day in city Lahore

51 seconds ago

China to enhance labor intensive enterprises 'care ..

53 seconds ago

Encroachments to be removed from parks:PHA

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.