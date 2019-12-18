(@FahadShabbir)

Germany's construction industry increased investments in properties, plants and equipment by 17.4 percent year-on-year in 2018, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Wednesday

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Germany's construction industry increased investments in properties, plants and equipment by 17.4 percent year-on-year in 2018 , the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Wednesday.

According to Destatis, German construction companies with 20 or more employees had invested around 4.7 billion Euros (5.2 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2018.

"The investment volume thus reached its highest level in 24 years," Destatis noted.

In 2018, all sectors of the German construction industry, including buildings, infrastructure and underground construction, recorded a yearly increase of investments, according to Destatis.

The "strongest growth" was recorded in road and rail construction, where investments increased by 36.4 percent to 960 million euros, according to Destatis.