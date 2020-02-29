UrduPoint.com
Germany's Coronavirus Crisis Center Recommends Canceling Major Events In Country

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 09:00 AM

Germany's Coronavirus Crisis Center Recommends Canceling Major Events in Country

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The coronavirus crisis center of Germany's interior and health ministries, following a meeting on Friday, recommended canceling major events in the country.

The statement after the meeting notes that organizers of events in Germany must follow the instructions of the Robert Koch Institute, responsible for disease control and prevention.

"The crisis center has the position that, when applying these principles [of the Robert Koch Institute], large upcoming major events, such as the ITB [international tourism exhibition in Berlin], should be canceled," it says.

Earlier on Friday, ITB organizers announced the cancellation of the fair, scheduled for early January. The fair was to be visited by 160,000 people, about 10,000 of enterprises were planning to take part in it.

To date, almost 60 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Germany. Of those infected, about 15 have already recovered. No fatalities have been reported.

