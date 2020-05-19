UrduPoint.com
Germany's Coronavirus-Related Deaths Surpass 8,000 After Anti-Lockdown Protests - RKI

The number of people who died from COVID-19 in Germany has increased by 72 over the past 24 hours, a significant growth from just over a dozen a day prior, to a total of 8,007, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which compiles official data on the coronavirus for the German government, said on Tuesday.

The past three days saw the daily increments in the number of fatalities decrease from 57 on Saturday to 33 on Sunday to 14 on Monday.

The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has now reached 175,210, an increase of 513 over the past day, according to the RKI's latest situation report.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 in Germany since the epidemic's start count more than 155,000, the institute said.

The German government said it would begin lifting the coronavirus-related restrictions in late April, but kept most of social distancing rules in place. It has triggered thousands of people across Germany to take to the streets for two consecutive weekends to protest against what they believe is an unconstitutional infringement on their freedoms.

