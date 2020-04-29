(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases detected in Germany has reached 157,641 as of midnight Wednesday, while the number of fatalities has grown to 6,115, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

According to the data compiled by the leading public health institute, 202 coronavirus patients died over the course of Tuesday and 1,304 tests came back positive.

This is an uptick from the previous 24 hour period when slightly over 1,100 people were confirmed to be infected with the virus and 163 people died.

Overall, about 120,000 people have been discharged with recoveries, a growth of 3,100, the institute's data showed.

The southern states of Bavaria and Baden Wurttemberg remain the most heavily infected with over 41,000 and 31,000 cases, respectively.