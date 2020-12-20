UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's COVID-19 Case Total Rises By 22,771 To 1.49Mln - Robert Koch Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 10:40 AM

Germany's COVID-19 Case Total Rises by 22,771 to 1.49Mln - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) Germany's COVID-19 case total has risen by 22,771 over the past 24 hours to surpass 1.49 million, the European country's Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday.

The corresponding rise reported by the Robert Koch Institute one day ago was 31,300.

With Sunday's rise, Germany's COVID-19 case total now stands at 1,494,009. The European country's coronavirus-related death toll also rose by 409 over the past 24 hours to 26,049.

On Thursday, German Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn said that Germany expects to begin rolling out the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 for use on December 27, pending approval from the European Medicines Agency.

Related Topics

German Germany December Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 20, 2020 in Pakistan

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed praises deep fraternal relation ..

9 hours ago

29 more positive Covid-19 cases surfaced in Baloch ..

10 hours ago

Cold, dry weather remained in Balochistan

10 hours ago

London Mayor Warns of 'Toughest Christmas Since Th ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.