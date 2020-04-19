UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's COVID-19 Cases Nearing 140,000, Deaths At 4,294 - Koch Institute

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 09:50 AM

Germany's COVID-19 Cases Nearing 140,000, Deaths at 4,294 - Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 2,458 to 139,897, and the death toll has risen by 184 to 4,294 in the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday.

This a noticeable decrease from Saturday, when the country reported 3,609 new cases and 242 deaths.

According to the latest data, the most cases have been recorded in Bavaria (37,407), North Rhine-Westphalia (28,471) and Baden-Wurttemberg (27,883). Berlin has 5,159 cases.

In total, some 88,000 patients have recovered.

Related Topics

Germany Berlin Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

30 minutes ago

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

10 hours ago

Secy PSHD admires services of coronavirus affected ..

10 hours ago

Two COVID-19 testing facilities open for workers i ..

10 hours ago

NDMA provides third tranche of protective equipmen ..

10 hours ago

U.S. looking at pulling back Afghanistan-based CIA ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.