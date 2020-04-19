MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 2,458 to 139,897, and the death toll has risen by 184 to 4,294 in the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday.

This a noticeable decrease from Saturday, when the country reported 3,609 new cases and 242 deaths.

According to the latest data, the most cases have been recorded in Bavaria (37,407), North Rhine-Westphalia (28,471) and Baden-Wurttemberg (27,883). Berlin has 5,159 cases.

In total, some 88,000 patients have recovered.