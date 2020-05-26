UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 11:50 AM

Germany's COVID-19 Cases Nearing 180,000, Daily Rise Again at 432 - Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Another 432 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Germany in the past 24 hours, which is a significant rise from the 289 new positive tests reported the day before, but still fits with the flattening curve of recent days, according to the Robert Koch Institute's data.

Germany is past the peak of the outbreak. Though the daily rise dropped to 289 as of Monday, the weekend figures were 638 and 431 respectively.

The death toll has risen by 45 to 8,302 in the past 24 hours, which is an increase from the 10 fatalities reported the day before.

The most coronavirus cases have been recorded in Bavaria (46,456), North Rhine-Westphalia (37,395) and Baden-Wurttemberg (34,466). Berlin has 6,652 cases.

Germany has started easing lockdown measures that were put into force in March to curb the spread of the disease. Shops, schools, playgrounds, churches, and museums have already reopened, although the government is monitoring isolated clusters of the infection, including those that have sprung up at a slaughterhouse in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein and a Baptist church in Frankfurt.

