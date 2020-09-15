UrduPoint.com
Germany's COVID-19 Cases Rise To 261,762

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 02:14 PM

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Germany's COVID-19 cases rose by 1,407 to 261,762 over the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Tuesday.

RKI's data also reports 12 more deaths from the disease, the highest daily number since Aug.

14, with the total death toll standing at 9,362.

Germany's economy is believed to be recovering at a slow pace, closing in on pre-COVID-19 levels, the country's Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy said on Monday.

