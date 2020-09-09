Germany's COVID-19 cases rose by 1,176 over the past 24 hours to 253,474, the Robert Koch Institute said Wednesday

BERLIN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Germany's COVID-19 cases rose by 1,176 over the past 24 hours to 253,474, the Robert Koch Institute said Wednesday.

The death toll from the disease increased by nine to 9,338 nationwide in the same period, it added.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday promised to support public health authorities in Germany in the long-term by creating additional jobs and the modernization of information technology.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to an "unfathomable extra workload" for health authorities in Germany in terms of tracing infection chains, conducting tests or arranging and managing quarantines, Merkel said during her speech at a virtual conference with representatives of the country's public health service.

The German government allocated four billion Euros (4.7 billion U.S. Dollars) to support public health authorities until 2026. Around 5,000 new jobs would be created until the end of 2022.