BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Germany's COVID-19 cases rose by 927 to 260,355 over the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Monday.

The death toll from the disease increased by one to 9,350, it added.

Germany's R+V insurance group recently published the results of an annual study on German people's fears.

Among the 2,400 people surveyed in the study, 48 percent of respondents are worried about the worsening economy, while the fear of catching the novel coronavirus or other severe illnesses was shared by around a third of them.