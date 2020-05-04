UrduPoint.com
Germany's COVID-19 Cases Up By 679 To 163,175, Daily Rise At Record Low Since Mid-March

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 09:30 AM

Germany's COVID-19 Cases Up by 679 to 163,175, Daily Rise at Record Low Since Mid-March

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Germany has confirmed 679 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which is the lowest number since March 12, taking the total to 163,175, according to the Robert Koch Institute's data.

The number of death toll has risen by 43 to 6,692 people in the given period.

A day earlier, the country reported 793 new cases and 74 fatalities.

About 132,700 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

The most coronavirus cases have been recorded in Bavaria (42,997), North Rhine-Westphalia (33,560) and Baden-Wurttemberg (32,411). Berlin has 6,010 cases.

